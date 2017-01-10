Kirk Cousins Points Out Small Difference Between Alabama’s Bo Scarbrough, Himself

Kirk Cousins no longer has to wonder why Alabama didn’t recruit him.
During Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship between Alabama and Clemson, a photo of Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough taken when he was in the 10th grade went viral due to his rather developed physique. People on Twitter started posting side-by-side photos comparing their sophomore-year selves to Scarbrough, but it was Cousins’ version that really took the cake.
Things didn’t work out too badly for the Washington Redskins quarterback, though, as he was recruited by Michigan State, where he enjoyed plenty of success as the starting QB. Cousins led the Spartans to an 11-2 record as a junior in 2010, and they were named Big Ten Conference co-champions along with Wisconsin. He brought them to the first-ever Big Ten championship game in 2011, too, but they lost to Russell Wilson and the Badgers 42-39.
