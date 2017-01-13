Lexus LC500 Among Most Impressive Hybrids At New England Auto Show

Share this:

Tweet







BOSTON — Hybrid vehicles are becoming more and more impressive. Anyone doubting that belief clearly hasn’t gone to the New England International Auto Show.

Some of the best available hybrids — and ones about to hit the market — are on display in Boston this week. And while not every hybrid vehicle blew us away, here are the ones that more than made up for the letdowns.

2018 Lexus LC 500h

This is a beautiful car. And although its estimated mpg lies somewhere in the high twenties, this vehicle makes up for it with its superior luxury, solid power and awesome features. Designed with the Lexus LFA in mind, the LC 500’s tail lights also draw inspiration from the afterburners on jet engines. Necessary? Probably not. But still pretty cool.

2017 Acura NSX

This was the cream of the NEIAS crop, until we walked by Lexus’ display. The NSX puts out 573 horsepower, but looks even stronger. Its fuel economy isn’t the greatest, but it truly was one of the most impressive vehicles at the show. And don’t worry, if you can’t drive one in real life, there’s a virtual reality booth at Acura’s display that lets you drive the vehicle — kind of.

2017 Audi A3 E-Tron

The A3 E-Tron was a sneaky-impressive car, if it’s possible for Audi to ever truly be sneaky. The premium version comes with autonomous cruise control and pedestrian alert, although neither are available in the base model. And although it only gets 16 mpg on battery charge, it still does great on the highway, and is a cool blend of hybrid and hatchback.

2017 Volvo XC90 Hybrid T8

Touted as the first seven-passenger hybrid vehicle, this hybrid SUV has a lot of other neat features. In addition to great gas mileage, the vehicle’s headlights are designed after Thor, the god of thunder’s hammer, because Sweden.

2017 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid

No, this didn’t make the list just because of green brakes. The Cayenne has decent power — it puts out a combined 416 horsepower — and gas mileage, at 46 mpg on a full battery charge. This also the final iteration of this particular model, as the Cayenne is getting a full revamp next year.

2017 Toyota Prius Prime

Old faithful. Although Toyota sacrificed fuel economy for style by altering the Prius’ typical backside, the Prius Prime still gets excellent mileage at an estimated 55 mpg on the highway. The vehicle also offers a huge high definition display with a ton of different connectivity options, as well as a lot of great safety features.

Thumbnail photo via Ryan DeCosta/NESN Fuel