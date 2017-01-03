Louisville Tricks Duke Into Defending Wrong Basket On Inbound Play

Share this:

Tweet







When Duke women’s basketball watches game film from Monday night’s game against Louisville, this play will certainly embarrass them.

As the second half got underway, all but one of the Cardinals players gathered underneath Duke’s basket, acting as if that was the goal they would be shooting on. The Blue Devils clearly must have forgotten that the teams switched sides at halftime, as Louisville’s Mariya Moore took the inbound pass and scored probably the easiest basket of her career.

Take a look at the hilarious play unfold in the video below:

Oh my. Louisville duped Duke into defending wrong basket on inbound. RT @UofLSheriff50: Jeff Walz is a genius pic.twitter.com/nB9TwbGyXp — Joe Ovies (@joeovies) January 3, 2017

Duke ended up getting the last laugh, though, as the Blue Devils won 58-55.