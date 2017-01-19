Martellus Bennett Doesn’t Give A (Expletive) About Antonio Brown’s Video

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have been inundated with questions this week about the locker-room video Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown streamed Sunday night on Facebook Live.

Tight end Martellus Bennett gave the best response.

“I don’t give a (expletive) about his social media,” Bennett said after Thursday’s Patriots practice. “I don’t follow him.”

Bennett, who is active on both Twitter and Instagram, then added: “Send some followers my way, Antonio. I’ve got better content.”

The Patriots and Steelers are preparing to do battle in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, with the winner advancing to Super Bowl LI. It would be the first career Super Bowl appearance for Bennett, who won only one playoff game before being traded to New England last offseason.

Neither team has lost since Week 10 of the regular season, with New England carrying an eight-game winning streak into the weekend and Pittsburgh riding a streak of nine consecutive victories.

“They’ve won nine in a row for a reason,” Bennett said. “… They’ve just got a lot of good players.”

