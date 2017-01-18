Steelers’ Antonio Brown Apologizes For Facebook Live Video After Playoff Win

Share this:

Tweet







The Pittsburgh Steelers have had to answer questions this week about a social media video instead of their upcoming AFC Championship Game matchup with the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown apologized Tuesday night for being the reason why that’s the case.

Brown posted a Facebook Live video from the Steelers’ locker room at Arrowhead Stadium after they beat the Kansas City Chiefs in this past weekend’s NFL divisional-round playoff game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was heard calling the Patriots “a–holes” during the video.

The video violated the team’s and the NFL’s social media policies, and Tomlin said he will punish Brown for his actions.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images