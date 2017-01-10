Michigan Basketball Team Uses Police Officers To Surprise Walk-On With Scholarship

Share this:

Tweet







All’s well that ends well, but this is still kind of messed up.

Andrew Dakich, a guard on the University of Michigan, recently underwent the ultimate roller coaster of emotions, all part of a prank that ultimately ended with him being awarded an athletic scholarship.

The Wolverines surprised Dakich in a team meeting by having two campus police officers enter the meeting and specifically call out Dakich, who had to think he was in the deepest of troubles. In fact, his voice borderline cracks as he gets ready to follow the cops away, presumably in a whole heap of trouble.

Instead, however, one of the cops continues to read from a paper, ultimately announcing the walk-on guard is now on scholarship.

Today's 〽🏀 meeting was full of suspense 😲, surprise 😳 & happiness 😃… especially for @daycheck3 See what @JohnBeilein had up his sleeve: pic.twitter.com/bKSJAlzFG3 — Michigan Basketball (@umichbball) January 10, 2017

You almost have to feel bad for the kid.