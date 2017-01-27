Mike Krzyzewski Reportedly Bans Players From Locker Room, Wearing Duke Apparel

Share this:

The 2016-17 Duke Blue Devils just can’t stop tripping over themselves.

Yes, we mean that in the literal sense with Grayson Allen, but also as a description of how the team has fared so far in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Blue Devils already have four conference losses, their latest of which came at home Monday against North Carolina State.

No. 17 Duke (15-5) suddenly is in danger of falling out of the rankings due to its sudden dip, and head coach Mike Krzyzewski apparently has seen enough.

Krzyzewski technically is on a leave of absence after having back surgery, but that didn’t stop him from telling the players during a meeting Tuesday at his house that they were banned from the locker room and wearing Duke apparel, ESPN reported Thursday, citing sources.

“He wasn’t happy,” said one source close to the situation. “Especially after the loss to NC State.”

Asked how long the penalties would last, a source close to the program said: “Until they start living up to the standards of the Duke program.”

…

“He needs to do more than just take away their jerseys,” added another source close to the program. “There are bigger issues that need to be addressed.”

The report said the locker room ban was temporary, so we’ll have to wait and see how this plays out. But all does not seem to be going well at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

