Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski Taking Leave Of Absence To Undergo Back Surgery

The hits just keep on coming for Duke basketball.

The Blue Devils will be without head coach Mike Krzyzewski for the time being, as the Duke head coach will be taking an indefinite leave to undergo back surgery, the school announced Monday.

Krzyzewski will coach the team’s game against Georgia Tech on Wednesday before taking a leave to undergo surgery on a herniated disk. Assistant coach Jeff Capel will take over during Krzyzewski’s absence.

The expected recovery time is four weeks, which means he’d likely miss Duke’s entire January schedule, starting with Saturday’s game against Boston College. If that’s the case — if Krzyzewski misses all of January — he’d miss seven games after the Georgia Tech game.

Duke just began ACC play with a surprising loss Saturday at Virginia Tech and all seven games would be conference games.

The Blue Devils already are without guard Grayson Allen, who is serving an indefinite suspension and lost his captaincy after tripping a player in their Dec. 21 game against Elon.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images