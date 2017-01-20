Minutes After Inauguration, Trump Vows To Change U.S. Trade Agreements

Share this:

It appears America’s roles in the Trans-Pacific Partnership and North American Free Trade Agreement are due for a shake up, as the country’s automotive industry holds its collective breath.

President Donald Trump wasted little time after his inauguration Friday, announcing his intention to withdraw the U.S. from the TPP and renegotiate NAFTA in a statement posted online by his new White House team.

“With a lifetime of negotiating experience, the President understands how critical it is to put American workers and businesses first when it comes to trade,” the White House said in the statement. “With tough and fair agreements, international trade can be used to grow our economy, return millions of jobs to America’s shores and revitalize our nation’s suffering communities.”

Although a recent study by the Center for Automotive Research claims America’s withdrawal from NAFTA would cost upwards of 31,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs, only time will tell how the U.S. auto industry would be affected by such change.

The study found that Trump’s proposed 35 percent tariff on all Mexico-built vehicles sold in the U.S. would eliminate more than 6,700 North American assembly jobs and 450,000 units of U.S. automotive sales. Additionally, because of the percentages of parts that both Mexico and the U.S. supply to each other for building vehicles, 20,000 U.S. parts manufacturing jobs and 11,000 U.S. assembly jobs could be lost.

But the Trump administration vows the opposite.

“By fighting for fair but tough trade deals, we can bring jobs back to America’s shores, increase wages, and support U.S. manufacturing,” the White House said.

Stay tuned.

