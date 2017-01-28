Mohamed Sanu, Logan Ryan Texted Eyes Emojis After AFC Championship Game

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mohamed Sanu and Logan Ryan haven’t exchanged words since the Super Bowl LI matchup was decided, but they did swap emojis.

Sanu and Ryan might feel like they’re back in Piscataway, N.J. next Sunday in the Super Bowl when they line up across from each other at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Sanu, an Atlanta Falcons wide receiver, and Ryan, a New England Patriots cornerback, were teammates at Rutgers for three seasons and suitemates for two of those. They were recruited in the same college class as defensive backs until Sanu was forced to move from safety to receiver before his freshman season.

The two practiced against each other frequently.

“He won his, I won mine,” Ryan said. “I think we’ll see what happens at this stage.”

There’s a good chance Ryan covers Sanu in Super Bowl LI since both work from the slot. Ryan knew he’d be going against his friend when the Patriots beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“After we won the AFC championship, I gave him a little emoji of the two eyes,” Ryan said. “He gave me the emoji of the two eyes back. So, that’s all that’s been said. I’m sure if he has any questions logistically about family and stuff like that, but I’m sure we’ll meet up, try to get a picture of our kids together, so it’ll be cool.”

And though they’ll be competing against each other, there will be no bad blood in the Super Bowl.

“He’s a great guy,” Ryan said. “Our friendship’s our friendship, but I think we’re both competitors on the field, and we competed hard at Rutgers every day regardless of if we were friends. That’s how it’s going to be on Sunday. Whenever I’m on him, if I am, I’m going to try my best and do what I have to do for our team. And we’ll shake hands after, I’m sure.”

Sanu also was college teammates with Patriots safeties Devin McCourty and Duron Harmon and linebacker Jonathan Freeny, who’s on injured reserve.

Thumbnail photos via Kim Klement, Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports