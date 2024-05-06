The 2024 NFL Draft class has yet to step on the Patriots practice field this spring, but already there have been some second-guesses regarding one or two of New England’s selections.

The Patriots used seven of their eight draft picks on offensive players, which the organization needed to do given New England’s obvious holes at quarterback, wide receiver and the offensive line.

But did the Patriots draft the correct players to fill those needs?

During the latest episode of NESN’s “Foxboro Rush” podcast, co-hosts George Balekji and Travis Thomas welcomed NESN.com’s Sean T. McGuire and asked which pick he thought was worthy of a redo.

Story continues below advertisement

McGuire pointed to the second-round selection of Ja’Lynn Polk, and explained his thought process was tied to the notion that New England tried to trade up for other first-round receivers, including Xavier Legette and Keon Coleman, before Polk ultimately fell to them.

Balekji, on the other hand, said he would have liked to have seen New England trade up for offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia. Suamataia was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round, just five picks before the Patriots were set to be back on the clock in the third round.

You can check out the segment in the “Foxboro Rush” YouTube video embedded above.