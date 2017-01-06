NBA Rumors: Hawks Close To Trading Kyle Korver To Cavaliers; Fire Sale Coming?

Share this:

And so it begins.

The Atlanta Hawks, subjects of multiple juicy NBA rumors already, are finalizing a trade with the Cavaliers that would send sharpshooter Kyle Korver to Cleveland, sources told The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania on Thursday.

Wojnarowski later tweeted more details on the reported deal.

Sources: Atlanta and Cleveland are finalizing terms on Korver deal, with Mike Dunleavy Jr., likely moving onto a third team through Atlanta. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 6, 2017

Korver is known for his 3-point shot, and he’s shooting 40.9 percent from beyond the arc this season. He’s a career 42.9 percent shooter from deep.

The Hawks (19-16) also reportedly have been taking calls on trade proposals for All-Star forward Paul Millsap, so this could be the first of many moves Atlanta makes before the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

Trusted NBA league source on Korver being shipped to Cleveland…. "Brother.. this is just first domino to fall." — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) January 6, 2017

