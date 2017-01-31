‘NESN Next Producer’ Season 2 To Debut Saturday, Feb. 4

Share this:

January 31, 2017 –NESN is launching season 2 of NESN Next Producer on February 4 at 10:00 PM, immediately following the Bruins post-game show. Part Shark Tank, part America’s Got Talent, the innovative series showcases New England college filmmakers who create short sports films with the hope of winning $20,000 and a job opportunity at NESN.

The weekly series will feature two student produced films and backstories on the filmmakers during each of the first six episodes. The film shorts are judged by two legendary Hollywood producers with local ties – television Hall of Famer and Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner and renowned Co-creator/Executive Producer, Brad Falchuk (Glee, American Horror Story, Scream Queens, etc.).

For the series finale on Saturday, March 25, Werner and Falchuk will select three finalists. Each will meet with Red Sox marketing executives and will be assigned to produce a short Red Sox vignette. The finalist with the best student film and Sox vignette will win $20,000 and a job opportunity at NESN.

Fan Favorite Voting

Earlier today NESN posted the top-12 short films on the show’s website – NESNNext.com. Viewers can watch and vote for their favorite with the winning student filmmaker receiving a $1,000 cash prize. NESN selected students from nine different New England colleges and universities to showcase their work, including:

Boston University (2 films)

Central Connecticut State University

Emerson College (2 films)

Fitchburg State University

Quinnipiac University (2 films)

Sacred Heart University

Suffolk University

Trinity College

Wellesley College

Tom Werner is a 24-time Emmy Winner and television Hall of Famer with a long list of renowned Hollywood productions including The Cosby Show, Roseanne, Third Rock from the Sun and That 70’s Show. Recently Werner collaborated with NBA star LeBron James and Hollywood writer/actor Mike O’Malley on Survivors Remorse, a Starz network comedy series. In addition to his work as a television executive and chairman of both the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club, Werner has been very active in the community as the founding chairman of The Red Sox Foundation. He received the Outstanding Civilian Service Award from the United States Army for creating the Run to Home Base Program with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Brad Falchuk (@BFalchuk) is a Newton, Massachusetts-native whose work includes being co-creator and executive producer of the FOX-TV hit comedy Glee. The Hobart and William Smith Colleges grad was a co-producer for the FX network series Nip/Tuck as well as co-creator of American Horror Story and its companion series American Crime Story. He is currently working as co-executive producer on the second season of the FOX-TV horror-drama anthology Scream Queens.

About NESN

NESN has consistently been one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. The network is delivered to over 4 million homes throughout the six-state New England region and an additional 5 million homes nationally as NESN National. Forbes Magazine recently ranked NESN as the 10th Most Valuable Sports Business Brand in the World. NESN.com is one of the Top 12 sports web sites in the U.S. and recently launched NESN Fuel, an automotive enthusiast, car buyers, and racing fan website. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).