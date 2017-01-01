Jets Announce Todd Bowles Will Return As Head Coach Next Season

Share this:

Tweet







Despite going 5-11 this season, the New York Jets will not be looking for a new head coach.

Following their 30-10 victory over the Buffalo Bill Sunday, the team announced that head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan will be returning for the 2017 season.

Bowles led the Jets to a 10-6 record during his first season in 2015, missing the playoffs by just one game. The team took a significant step backward this season, though, as they started off their 2016 campaign going 1-5, on their way to a disappointing season that saw them lose six games by 21 points or more.

Bowles will be tasked with fixing an offense that ranked 25th in the league due to underwhelming quarterback play, and a defense that was able to force only 14 turnovers. The Jets first priority should be finding a quarterback as Ryan Fitzpatrick, Bryce Petty and Geno Smith all proved to be ineffective this season.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images