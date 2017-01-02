NFL Mock Draft 2017: Predicted First-Round Picks Entering Playoffs

The NFL playoffs begin next week, and for the 20 teams who didn’t qualify, it’s time to focus on the offseason.
The biggest and most important event of the offseason is the NFL Draft, which will take place in Philadelphia beginning April 27.
Here’s our sixth 2017 NFL mock draft.
1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett DE, Texas A&M
2. San Francisco 49ers: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama
3. Chicago Bears: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams): Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
6. New York Jets: Jamal Adams, S, LSU
7. San Diego Chargers: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
8. Carolina Panthers: Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
9. Cincinnati Bengals: John Ross, WR, Washington
10. Buffalo Bills: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
11. New Orleans Saints: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles): DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
13. Arizona Cardinals: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings): Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
15. Indianapolis Colts: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
16. Baltimore Ravens: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
17. Washington Redskins: Taco Charlton, DL, Michigan
18. Tennessee Titans: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
20. Denver Broncos: Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama
25. Houston Texans: Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA
21. Detroit Lions: Desmond King, CB, Iowa
22. Miami Dolphins: Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn
23. New York Giants: Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State
30. Oakland Raiders: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
26. Green Bay Packers: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
27. Seattle Seahawks: Derek Barnett, LB, Tennessee
28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
29. Atlanta Falcons: Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech
24. Kansas City Chiefs: DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State
31. New England Patriots: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
32. Dallas Cowboys: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri
Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images
