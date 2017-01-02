NFL Mock Draft 2017: Predicted First-Round Picks Entering Playoffs

Share this:

The NFL playoffs begin next week, and for the 20 teams who didn’t qualify, it’s time to focus on the offseason.

The biggest and most important event of the offseason is the NFL Draft, which will take place in Philadelphia beginning April 27.

Here’s our sixth 2017 NFL mock draft.

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett DE, Texas A&M

2. San Francisco 49ers: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama

3. Chicago Bears: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams): Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

6. New York Jets: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

7. San Diego Chargers: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

8. Carolina Panthers: Teez Tabor, CB, Florida

9. Cincinnati Bengals: John Ross, WR, Washington

10. Buffalo Bills: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

11. New Orleans Saints: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles): DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

13. Arizona Cardinals: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings): Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, USC

15. Indianapolis Colts: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

16. Baltimore Ravens: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

17. Washington Redskins: Taco Charlton, DL, Michigan

18. Tennessee Titans: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

20. Denver Broncos: Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama

25. Houston Texans: Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA

21. Detroit Lions: Desmond King, CB, Iowa

22. Miami Dolphins: Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn

23. New York Giants: Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State

30. Oakland Raiders: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

26. Green Bay Packers: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

27. Seattle Seahawks: Derek Barnett, LB, Tennessee

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College

29. Atlanta Falcons: Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech

24. Kansas City Chiefs: DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State

31. New England Patriots: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

32. Dallas Cowboys: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images