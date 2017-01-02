NFL

NFL Playoffs 2017: Final AFC, NFC Seedings And Wild Card Weekend Games

by on Sun, Jan 1, 2017 at 11:53PM
The 2016 NFL regular season has ended, and that means the playoffs are just a week away.

The wild-card round will kick off the action Saturday and Sunday with a total of four games. For the first time since 2002, the defending AFC and NFC champions — in this case, the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos — both missed the playoffs.

Here are the final playoff seeds and determined matchups for the AFC and NFC.

AFC
Wild Card
No. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers
No. 5 Oakland Raiders at No. 4 Houston Texans

Divisional
Texans/Raiders/Dolphins at No. 1 New England Patriots
Steelers/Texans/Raiders at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

NFC 
Wild Card
No. 6 Detroit Lions at No. 3 Seattle Seahawks
No. 5 New York Giants at No. 4 Green Bay Packers

Divisional
Packers/Lions/Giants at No. 1 Dallas Cowboys
Packers/Giants/Seahawks at No. 2 Atlanta Falcons

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images

