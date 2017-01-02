NFL Playoffs 2017: Final AFC, NFC Seedings And Wild Card Weekend Games

Share this:

The 2016 NFL regular season has ended, and that means the playoffs are just a week away.

The wild-card round will kick off the action Saturday and Sunday with a total of four games. For the first time since 2002, the defending AFC and NFC champions — in this case, the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos — both missed the playoffs.

Here are the final playoff seeds and determined matchups for the AFC and NFC.

AFC

Wild Card

No. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 5 Oakland Raiders at No. 4 Houston Texans

Divisional

Texans/Raiders/Dolphins at No. 1 New England Patriots

Steelers/Texans/Raiders at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

NFC

Wild Card

No. 6 Detroit Lions at No. 3 Seattle Seahawks

No. 5 New York Giants at No. 4 Green Bay Packers

Divisional

Packers/Lions/Giants at No. 1 Dallas Cowboys

Packers/Giants/Seahawks at No. 2 Atlanta Falcons

