NFL Playoffs Betting: Early Spreads, Odds For Every Wild Card Game

The NFL playoffs finally have arrived, and the action kicks off with the wild-card round this Saturday and Sunday with two games on each day.

The best matchup might be the New York Giants traveling to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers.

The Giants beat the Packers at Lambeau en route to Super Bowl titles in 2007 and 2011. However, Green Bay has played just as well as any team over the last six weeks, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers dominated over that stretch to launch himself into the NFL MVP conversation.

Here are the early spreads for every wild card playoff game. The lines, as always, are provided by our friends at OddsShark.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans (-3.5)

Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks (-8)

Sunday, Jan. 8

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers (-10)

New York Giants at Green Bay Packers (-4.5)

