Olivia Munn’s Letter To Packers Fans Curiously Refers To ‘Off-Field Adversity’

Olivia Munn has started a conversation the Green Bay Packers might not want to have in public.

Munn, the girlfriend of Packers quarterback Aaaron Rodgers, penned a letter to Green Bay fans Sunday following their team’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game and shared it on Instagram. In it, she references “off-field” adversity the Packers faced throughout the season, and that line has sent the internet into a frenzy of research in an effort to decode what she means.

Rodgers and Munn have been dating since 2014, and some conclude she’s is throwing a subtle jab at his family, from whom he has been estranged in recent years. Rodgers’ father discussed the family strife last week in an interview with The New York Times, calling the situation “complicated.”

Whether Munn is alluding to the Rodgers family drama in her letter is unknown. Until he says otherwise, the internet will jump to that conclusion, and we can’t fault the public for doing so.

