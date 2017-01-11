Overseas Ford Bronco, Ranger Might Offer Hint To Future U.S. Models

Share this:

We already know that Ford’s Ranger pickup and Bronco SUV are returning in 2019 and 2020, respectively. But what will they look like?

Well, if an anonymous Reddit user is to be trusted, we might have an idea. The Ranger supposedly will be arrive in four-door super cab and double cab options, and will look more or less identical to the Ranger currently on the European market, according to the user’s post, via Road and Track.

Additionally, the Reddit user, who claimed to be a designer for Ford, said the Bronco would be nearly identical to the Everest, an Australian market SUV built on the Ranger’s frame. (Yes, that would mean no white two-door Broncos.)

The long awaited — but unsurprising — reveal of the vehicles got a lot of people talking. And whether these claims are true or not, it’s worth taking a look at what the Everest and current Ranger look like.

2016 Ford Ranger

2016 Ford Everest

All photos via Ford