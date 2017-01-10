Patriots’ Danny Amendola Gives Update On Recovery From High Ankle Sprain

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots receiver Danny Amendola spoke to the media Tuesday for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 13, forcing him to miss the rest of the regular season.

Amendola returned to practice last Wednesday and gave an update on his health in the Patriots’ locker room.

“I’m feeling good,” Amendola said. “Running around good and taking it day by day. So, it’s a good time.”

Amendola said he’s suffered no setbacks since the injury. When asked if he expects to play Saturday in the Patriots’ divisional-round playoff game against the Houston Texans, he said he’ll do “whatever Coach wants me to do.”

“I feel good,” Amendola said. “I feel good today, and I’m getting ready for tomorrow.”

Amendola had 23 catches for 243 yards with four touchdowns before suffering the ankle injury. He saw his snaps decrease this season as Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell emerged in the offense. The Patriots now also have Michael Floyd for their playoff run.

