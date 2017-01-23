Patriots Fan Heckles Antonio Brown Over Steelers Star’s Facebook Live Video

Share this:

The New England Patriots routed the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 on Sunday en route to their NFL-record ninth Super Bowl appearance.

As the Steelers exited the field after the AFC Championship Game, one jubilant Patriots fan reminded Pittsburgh wide receiver Antonio Brown about the infamous video he broadcast on Facebook after the divisional-round playoff win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Steelers exit the field after losing the AFC title game. One fan incessantly shouts "Facebook Live!!!" at Antonio Brown. pic.twitter.com/wSghPemuyR — Andre Khatchaturian (@AndreKhatchNESN) January 23, 2017

Brown’s video, in which he captured Steelers coach Mike Tomlin calling the Patriots a vulgar name, violated team and NFL rules on social media use. He’s awaiting punishment from Tomlin, although the receiver’s reported six-figure Facebook deal might soften that slow.

Brown caught seven passes for 77 yards against the Patriots, but he was held out of the end zone as the Steelers’ offense had trouble finishing drives.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images