Patriots Pick Six: Julian Edelman, Tom Brady Among Week 17 Stars

The New England Patriots officially locked up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a 35-14 win over the Miami Dolphins in their regular-season finale, and they did it with style.

The Dolphins had won nine of their last 10 games coming into Week 17, but they hardly looked like a playoff team against a surging Patriots team that went undefeated on the road this season and won in Miami for the first time in three years.

Here are the Patriots’ stars of the game as they prepare for a playoff bye.

QB TOM BRADY

Brady helped his chances in the NFL MVP race by going 25 of 35 for 276 yards with three touchdowns. The Patriots were expected to have success on the ground, but Brady carved up the Dolphins’ pass defense, which was missing three of four starters.

The Patriots’ offensive line did a nice job keeping Brady upright. They didn’t allow a sack and let up just one quarterback hit.

WR JULIAN EDELMAN

Brady had his most success throwing to Edelman, who had eight catches for 151 yards with a touchdown. Edelman went over 1,000 yards on the season but came just two catches shy of 100 receptions.

Edelman had a monster second half of the season after a slow start returning from offseason foot surgery.

WR MICHAEL FLOYD

Floyd looked solid in his second game with the Patriots, catching three passes on four targets for 36 yards with a touchdown. He also laid a crucial, and brutal, block on Edelman’s 77-yard touchdown catch and run.

CB LOGAN RYAN

Ryan hauled in his second interception of the season and allowed six catches on 10 targets for just 46 yards. The Patriots won the turnover battle 2-0 against the Dolphins.

DE TREY FLOWERS

Flowers began the game with two run stuffs and a quarterback hit. He was a force in run defense all game and continued to bring consistent pressure with another QB hit in the fourth quarter. He finished with five tackles.

FS DEVIN MCCOURTY

McCourty delivered a big hit on Dolphins running back Damien Williams midway through the fourth quarter to cause a fumble and prevent any chance of a Miami comeback. Linebacker Shea McClellin recovered the fumble and returned it 69 yards. McCourty had seven tackles on the game.

