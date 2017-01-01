Patriots Vs. Dolphins Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online

Share this:

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins will kick off 2017 by closing out the 2016 regular season.

The New Year’s Day matchup in Miami has playoff implications for both teams, as the Patriots can clinch home-field advantage with a victory and the Dolphins can nab the No. 5 seed in the AFC with a win and a Kansas City Chiefs loss.

Here’s how to watch Patriots vs. Dolphins online:

When: Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images