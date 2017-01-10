Referee In Alabama Vs. Clemson Wows Internet With His Huge Biceps

College football players would be foolish to protest Mike Defee’s calls too much.
Defee, a Big-12 referee, became an unintentional star Monday night during the College Football Playoff national championship game thanks to his huge arms and large biceps. The internet seemed to love his guns almost as much as it did the extraordinary game, in which Clemson topped Alabama 35-31.
This one might be the best of the bunch.
Ed Hochuli is the NFL’s resident buff referee. Defee can claim a similar title in the college game.
And he deserves nothing less for all that gym work.
