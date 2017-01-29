Report: Broncos Could Be Interested In Tony Romo If Cowboys Release Him

Share this:

Tweet







The Denver Broncos might want Tony Romo, but not if he comes at an extra cost.

Romo’s future has been in limbo for most of the 2016 season after Dallas Cowboys rookie Dak Prescott enjoyed a breakout year while the veteran quarterback recovered from back surgery. The Broncos are one of a handful of teams that could use an upgrade under center, but Denver reportedly wasn’t originally interested in trading for Romo.

But if Romo asks the Cowboys to release him, it’d be a different story.

“A source in the Broncos’ football department did not dismiss the possibility of bringing in the Dallas Cowboys quarterback — providing the situation reaches the point where Romo is no longer Cowboys’ property,” Mike Klis of Denver’s KUSA-TV reported Sunday.

The Broncos’ current quarterbacks are Trevor Siemian and 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch.

Dallas hasn’t offered much information about Romo’s role in the organization, but assuming the Cowboys stick with Prescott, they’d likely try to trade the 37-year-old before releasing him. Still, cutting Romo would be cheaper than hanging on to him, as the Cowboys could split his cap hit over two seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images