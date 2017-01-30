Rex Ryan Has A New Job — As ESPN Analyst Covering Patriots In Super Bowl

Share this:

If you can’t beat ’em, analyze ’em.

Apparently that’s the mindset of Rex Ryan, who’s out of an NFL head-coaching job but will be staying busy on Super Bowl Sunday. Ryan has signed a deal with ESPN to serve as an analyst on the network’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” show ahead of Super Bowl LI, the Sports Business Journal reported Monday.

CBS, FOX and NFL Network all reached out to the former Buffalo Bills coach with similar offers, according to SBJ, but Ryan chose ESPN, where he’s expected to offer insight on the New England Patriots as they prepare to face the Atlanta Falcons.

“Rex is a great personality and has a unique perspective,” ESPN senior coordinating producer Seth Markman told SBJ. “He knows the Patriots really well. He’s raring to go.”

Ryan indeed should provide an interesting perspective, as Buffalo became one of just two teams to defeat New England this season when the team blanked the Jacoby Brissett-led Patriots 16-0 in Week 4. Ryan never has been afraid to speak his mind when it comes to his nemesis, either.

For now, the TV appearance is a one-time gig for Ryan, who was fired by the Bills after a Week 16 loss that eliminated them from the playoffs. But SBJ reports that ESPN’s hire of Ryan makes the network a “clear favorite” to sign the outspoken coach to a long-term deal if he’s unable to find a coaching job in 2017.

