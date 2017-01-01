Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Expected Back For Patriots’ Offseason Workouts

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots should have their star tight end back in the fold when they begin preparations for the 2017 season.

Rob Gronkowski is expected to participate in the Patriots’ offseason workout program after undergoing season-ending back surgery last month, a source told CSNNE.com’s Tom E. Curran.

Gronkowski played in eight games this season but was limited in three of them — two with a hamstring injury and another with the back ailment that ultimately required surgery to repair. The Patriots have not slowed down in his absence, going 5-0 since the four-time All-Pro was placed on injured reserve Dec. 3.

New England defeated the Miami Dolphins 35-14 on Sunday to close out the regular season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images