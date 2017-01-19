Russell Westbrook’s Disdain For Kevin Durant On Full Display In Thunder-Warriors

Share this:

It appears Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant are past the point of playing nice for the camera.

Everyone knows Westbrook and Durant haven’t exactly been best buds since the latter left the Oklahoma City Thunder to go play for the powerhouse Golden State Warriors. There have been snippets of animosity between the two — mostly on Westbrook’s end — but on Wednesday night, Westbrook provided some concrete evidence that these guys really don’t like each other.

After the Warriors dispatched the Thunder 121-100 thanks to Durant’s 40-point night, Westbrook was asked if he still keeps in touch with his former teammate. His answer was a definitive “no.”

Westbrook on if he and Durant are on speaking terms and their "exchange" in the third quarter: pic.twitter.com/6qNLIkxgND — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 19, 2017

The “exchange” Westbrook was referencing happened in the third quarter, when the Thunder guard threw down a huge dunk with Durant in the area. The Warriors forward responded by drilling a 3-pointer at the other end. Durant was a bit more diplomatic than his ex-teammate after the game, though.

Kevin Durant won't detail some of the stuff said between him and Westbrook tonight pic.twitter.com/7fESeuf6B0 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 19, 2017

Then there was this scene after the final whistle, when Westbrook had some pretty vulgar instructions for teammate Enes Kanter as he walked by a few Warriors players:

Clearly the little chat didn't change things between Russ & KD 😳😬 (NSFW) pic.twitter.com/W4B9FyGD6a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 19, 2017

“E, don’t say what’s up to that b—- a–,” Westbrook appears to tell Kanter.

It’s unclear if Westbrook was referring to Durant or another Warriors player, but either way, he clearly isn’t a fan of KD’s new team.

If you thought things were chippy Wednesday night, just wait until Feb. 11, when Durant returns to Oklahoma City for the first time in a visitor’s uniform.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images