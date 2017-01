Share this:

The Seattle Seahawks have clinched the NFC West division title, but they could still finish as the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs by the end of Week 17.

For that to happen, Seattle must beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and have the Atlanta Falcons lose to the New Orleans Saints.

Here’s how to watch Seahawks-49ers online.

When: Sunday, Jan. 1, at 4:25 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images