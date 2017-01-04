NESN Fuel

Stewart-Haas Racing Starts New Year Unveiling Team’s New Ford Fusions

by on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 6:10PM
Stewart-Haas Racing’s transition from Chevrolet to Ford has been divisive among NASCAR fans, but the team clearly is excited about it.

The move to Ford Performance will be one of the key storylines to monitor this year, and SHR got the ball rolling by showing off the new Ford Fusions in the video below.

Say what you want about the team’s new direction, but the cars look great. And although the recently retired — and SHS co-owner — Tony Stewart won’t be suiting up next season, the team’s remaining lineup of Clint Bowyer, Danica Patrick, Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick will look to build off a successful 2016 season.

In addition to the Fusion reveal, SHS also rang in the new year by raising a new flag at its headquarters in North Carolina.

Thumbnail photo via Sam Sharpe/USA TODAY Sports Images

