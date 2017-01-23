Supermodel Adriana Lima Wears Julian Edelman Hat At AFC Championship Game

Share this:

The New England Patriots had the support of one of the most well-known supermodels in the world on Sunday.

Victoria’s Secret supermodel Adriana Lima was on hand in Foxboro to see the Pats beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game. Lima dressed the part, too, as she wore a Julian Edelman “JE11” winter hat.

#NEW Adriana no jogo dos Patriots ✨ // Adriana at the Patriots game ✨ . @adrianalima #adrianalima #gopats A photo posted by @adrianalima 👸 (@mylifeadrii) on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:55pm PST

Edelman and Lima have a history with one another, as the two were spotted vacationing in Nantucket together back in July.

If Lima is that much of a Patriots fan, maybe she’ll be in Houston on Feb. 5 to see the Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images