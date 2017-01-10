Texans Coach Showers Tom Brady With Praise: ‘He’s The Best QB To Play The Game’

Share this:

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is one of best players in NFL history, just ask his former offensive coordinator and current Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien.

O’Brien showered Brady with praise Monday when talking with reporters ahead of Saturday’s divisional round playoff game between the Patriots and Texans at Gillette Stadium.

O'Brien on Tom Brady: "To me, he's the best QB to play the game. In preparation for him, it's very difficult. We have to do our job." — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 9, 2017

O’Brien’s defense, which ranks inside the top 10 in several statistical categories, will have its hands full trying to slow down Brady.

The Patriots’ signal caller put up an MVP-caliber season with 3,554 passing yards, 28 touchdown passes and just two interceptions over 12 regular-season games. He helped lead the Patriots to a 14-2 record and the AFC’s top seed.

Brady was suspended when the Patriots shut out the Texans 27-0 at home in Week 3, but he’s 5-1 with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions in his career against Houston.

