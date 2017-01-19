This $250M House Comes With $30M Worth Of Luxury Vehicles

Share this:

America’s priciest home — and a pretty luxurious car collection — can be yours for a cool $250 million. The scary part? It actually might be worth it.

Feast your eyes on this incredible mansion in Bel Air, California, owner of the highest list price in the U.S. Developed by Bruce Makowsky, this 38,000-square-foot palace is designed to be like a megayacht on land, and includes a seriously-impressive $30-million car collection, according to CNBC.

Between the bowling alley, James Bond-inspired theater, candy hoard and helicopter, that’s a lot to digest. But let’s focus on the cars.

Bundled with the sale are 12 cars and 10 motorcycles, including: a $15 million “Von Krieger” 1936 Mercedes 540 K Special Roadster, a $2 million Pagani Huayra, a Ferrari 488 and a “yacht-themed” Rolls Royce Dawn.

The video tour also reveals: a Morgan three-wheeler, Spyker C8, Ariel Atom, Lamborghini Gallardo, two Rolls Royce convertibles, a Bentley Continental GT convertible, a Bugatti Veyron and what appears to be an Allard J2X, according to Jalopnik.

If you still believe money can’t buy happiness, consider us concerned.

