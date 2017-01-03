This Penn State Fan’s Backflip Attempt Couldn’t Have Gone Much Worse

We interrupt your work day to provide yet another reminder that you’re almost always better off leaving gymnastics to the professionals.
It’s very rare that a (presumably) drunk sports fan attempts a flip, a jump, a dive or some other unnecessary acrobatic maneuver and we sit here after the fact thinking, “Wow, that was pretty cool.” More often than not, it ends in disaster and we — collectively, as internet users — wonder, “Wow, what the hell was that moron thinking?”
Which brings us to Monday …
This ambitious Penn State fan decided a parking lot backflip was the best way to celebrate the Nittany Lions’ Rose Bowl matchup with USC. It went about as horribly as you’d expect, with the guy pretty much pile-driving himself into next week.
Penn State later blew a 14-point, fourth-quarter lead as USC won 52-49. Losing to the Trojans on a last-second field goal still doesn’t sting quite as much as knocking yourself out cold with stupidity, though.
Consider this a lesson learned.
H/t to Coed.com
