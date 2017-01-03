USC Beats Penn State In Thrilling Rose Bowl On Game-Ending Field Goal

College football fans will be talking about the 2017 Rose Bowl for a long time.
USC won an instant classic Monday night with a field goal as time expired to beat Penn State 52-49 for the program’s 25th Rose Bowl win (extending its own record).
The Trojans led 13-0 after the first quarter and 27-21 after the first half, but the Nittany Lions offense exploded for 28 points in the third quarter to take a 49-35 edge entering the final stanza. USC’s defense held tough in the last 12 minutes, keeping Penn State scoreless while the Trojans offense made its comeback.
After tying the score at 49 with less than two minutes remaining in regulation, USC’s defense intercepted Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley and returned it into Nittany Lions territory. That set up a game-winning field goal by Trojans kicker Matt Boermeester as time expired. He hit three of his five field goal attempts.
The celebrations began shortly after.
It’s USC’s first Rose Bowl victory since 2009 when Pete Carroll was the head coach.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images
