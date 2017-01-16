Tom Brady: Aaron Rodgers Is Doing Things No One Else In NFL Can Do

Share this:

Tom Brady is in the conversation for the greatest quarterback in NFL history, but that doesn’t stop him from being impressed with other QB’s.

During his weekly interview on WEEI’s Kirk and Callahan, Brady expressed his admiration for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“I think he does things that no one in the league has ever done, or can do, just because of his physical ability,” Brady told WEEI. “Some of the plays he makes are just phenomenal. I’ve seen a lot of them. Not just the throws, but the scrambles. He had one in the Giants game and some of the plays yesterday.”

A student of the game himself, Brady broke down why he thinks Rodgers has been able to play at such a high level throughout the course of his career.

“I think he makes everything look so simple because he has such an efficient delivery,” Brady said. “Everything really looks effortless with him, which is the amazing part. He’s definitely working hard, but he’s making hard look easy; it’s a very effortless style he plays with. The velocity of the ball, the placement of the ball, I mean, he’s just an incredible player. He works very hard at it, he’s a very talented player, and he’s just having an incredible season.”

As both the Patriots and Packers are playing in their respective conference championship games on Sunday, there’s a chance the two No. 12’s could square off against each other on Feb. 5. in Houston for Super Bowl LI.

