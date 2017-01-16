Aaron Rodgers Drew Up Ridiculous Game-Winning Play In The Huddle

Share this:

Aaron Rodgers has shown time and time again how great of a quarterback he is, but even he might have outdone himself in Sunday’s 34-31 NFC divisional-round victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Green Bay Packers star quarterback engineered a game-winning drive with under a minute to go to send his team to the NFC Championship Game. The key play came on a third-and-20 from his own 32-yard line.

Rodgers rolled to his left to buy time and threw a dart to tight end Jared Cook along the sideline for a 36-yard gain to set up the game-winning field goal.

The play that Rodgers found Cook on is an example of the signal-caller’s football brilliance. The final play call didn’t come from the offensive coordinator or head coach Mike McCarthy but was drawn up in the huddle by Rodgers himself.

I said to Cobb, "that's ridiculous." Cobb: "it's magic." — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) January 16, 2017

It’s not surprising that Rodgers treated an NFL playoff game like he was in the backyard at a barbeque and that it worked to perfection. Rodgers and the Packers will see if their magic continues to work against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game next Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images