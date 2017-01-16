UFC Fight Night Phoenix Results: Yair Rodriguez Dominates B.J. Penn

Share this:

“The Prodigy” returned to the octagon on Sunday night after a two and a half year hiatus. He didn’t look like he was ready for what awaited him.

Yair Rodriguez took down B.J. Penn by TKO in the second round of the main event at UFC Fight Night Phoenix. Penn, the UFC Hall of Famer, never looked comfortable in the fight as Rodriguez came out with devastating kicks in the first round before he delivered the final blow shortly into the second.

In other main event action, Joe Lauzon defeated Marcin Held by split decision, but Lauzon wasn’t as pleased with his win as you might think.

Joe Lauzon says he disagrees with the decision "100 percent" and tonight was not his fight. — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) January 16, 2017

Check out full results from UFC Fight Night Phoenix below.

Main Card

Yair Rodriguez def. B.J. Penn via TKO (Round 2, 0:24)

Joe Lauzon def. Marcin Held via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Ben Saunders def. Court McGee via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Sergio Pettis def. John Moraga via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

FS1 Prelims

Drakkar Klose def. Devin Powell via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Augusto Mendes def. Frankie Saenz via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Aleksei Oleinik def. Viktor Pesta via submission (Round 1, 2:57)

Tony Martin def. Alex White via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Fight Pass Prelims

Nina Ansaroff def. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger via submission (Round 3, 3:39)

Walt Harris def. Chase Sherman via KO (Round 2, 2:41)

Joachim Christensen def. Bojan Mihajlovic via TKO (Round 3, 2:05)

Cyril Asker def. Dmitrii Smoliakov via TKO (Round 1, 2:41)

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images