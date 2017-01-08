Utah State, UNLV Women’s College Basketball Teams Brawl; Eight Ejected

Share this:

Some chippy play had far-reaching consequences for the women’s basketball teams of Utah State and University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The teams fought on the court Saturday in Las Vegas in the third quarter of their game. What started as pushing and shoving between UNLV’s Katie Powell and Utah State’s Antonia Robinson escalated into a a bench-clearing brawl.

The Mountain West Network’s Tyler Bischoff shared video of the incident.

A fight broke out in the UNLV Utah State women's basketball game. pic.twitter.com/JzwutY8A9n — Tyler Bischoff (@Bischoff_Tyler) January 8, 2017

The referee ejected eight players — four from each team but not Powell or Robinson — because they left the bench during a fracas in violation of NCAA rules.

UNLV eventually edged Utah State 55-53 in overtime.