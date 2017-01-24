Watch Cab Driver Unknowingly Tell John Elway He’s The Greatest QB Ever

Share this:

Have you ever said the wrong thing at exactly the wrong time to the worst possible person?

Well, the complete opposite happened to Sam Snow this weekend.

Snow, a cab driver and die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan, picked up four passengers in Washington D.C. on Friday. The passengers started talking football and asked Snow to name his No. 1 quarterback of all time. His answer: Denver Broncos QB John Elway.

Some people, namely New England Patriots fans, might disagree with Snow, but in this case, he made the right choice — because Elway himself was in the cab.

Snow, of course, had no idea and had a prolonged discussion about the current Broncos general manager before he finally realized he was talking to the man himself.

Fortunately, Elway’s friends caught the awesome exchange on video.

Snow had quite the interesting top three quarterback list, putting Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger (he is a Steelers fan, after all) behind Elway. But he’s probably very glad Elway is his No. 1, as his opinion made for a cab ride he’ll never forget.

