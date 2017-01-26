Watch Justin Tucker Casually Drill 75-Yard Field Goal At Pro Bowl Practice

Share this:

Tweet







Justin Tucker proved this season that 50 yards is a joke for him.

The Baltimore Ravens kicker missed only one field-goal attempt in 2016 — a block by the New England Patriots’ Shea McClellin in Week 14 — and converted all 10 of his attempts from 50 yards or farther, earning himself a Pro Bowl nod and the honor of being considered arguably the best kicker in the NFL.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Tucker already turned heads in Orlando by casually drilling a 75-yard field goal during Pro Bowl practice Wednesday.

From 75 in sunny Orlando! Shoutout to #RavensFlock!! pic.twitter.com/QYaxVw7FML — Justin Tucker (@jtuck9) January 25, 2017

The NFL record for longest made field goal is 64 yards, set by Matt Prater in 2013, but Tucker looks like a good candidate to break that.

Tucker certainly would rather be preparing to boot balls in Houston — home of Super Bowl LI — but hey, let’s not take anything away from how impressive he’s been.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images