Robert Hubbs’ dunk didn’t shatter the backboard but it split Lucas Campbell’s pants wide open.

Campbell celebrated Hubbs’ dunk so forcefully his pants ripped open Tuesday during The University of Tennessee’s win over Kentucky. Campbell, a walk-on sophomore guard, rarely plays, but his lack of action doesn’t seem to have dampened his enthusiasm one bit.

Tennessee upset Kentucky, and these pants could hardly contain their excitement. 😳 #Vols pic.twitter.com/4JTxGsA5yd — Campus Insiders (@CampusInsiders) January 25, 2017

Someone give Campbell a sewing kit.

H/T to Coed.com

Thumbanil photo via Bryan Lynn/USA TODAY Sports Images