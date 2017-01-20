Watch Tom Brady Fire Up Sebastian Vollmer In German During Second ‘Lesson’

Share this:

Tom Brady recently tried to speak German in a Twitter video with New England Patriots offensive lineman Sebastian Vollmer. It didn’t go too well.

But Brady, as we all know, is a competitor, and the Patriots quarterback returned Friday to give it another go. This time around, Vollmer had Brady recite parts of his numerous pump-up speeches in German. The result actually was pretty good.

Part 2 with Tom Brady at Seabass' School of Football. Zweiter Teil mit Tom Brady. Viel Spaß. https://t.co/NlQuQeXqqI — Sebastian Vollmer (@SebVollmer) January 20, 2017

As in Vollmer’s first video, Brady shows a relaxed, unguarded side we hardly ever see on the field or in his press conferences. And while his angry German is a little over the top, it clearly works for Vollmer, who at one point admits, “I’m ready to run through a wall for this guy!”

Here’s hoping Brady addresses his Patriots teammates in German before their AFC Championship Game matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images