Why Bill Belichick Won’t Need To Repaint His Boat If Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick saved himself a potential paint job.

Belichick donated his boat, named VI Rings for the amount of Super Bowl rings he has accumulated in his coaching career, to Sail Newport, the non-profit educational organization announced Monday.

“We are thrilled and grateful to Coach Belichick for donating his boat for use in our public sailing programs,” executive director of Sail Newport Brad Read said. “The boat will be used as a support and safety vessel for all of our instructional programs and regattas including the May 7-20, 2018 North American Stopover of the Volvo Ocean Race.”

Belichick has renamed and repainted his boat as the Patriots have kept winning Super Bowl titles. They take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Super Bowl LI.

Perhaps “VII Rings” will be bigger and better that his previous powerboat.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images