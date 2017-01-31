Why Hall Of Famer Aeneas Williams Sees Himself In Malcolm Butler

Share this:

HOUSTON — Aeneas Williams is a Pro Football Hall of Famer who had 55 interceptions in his 14-year NFL career, so he knows a lockdown cornerback when he sees one.

And he sees one in Malcolm Butler.

“Malcolm had what I had,” Williams told NESN.com’s Rachel Holt on Tuesday on Super Bowl LI Radio Row. “Even though he’s not as tall as someone of the other guys, he’s strong. And I had unusual strength when it came down to bigger receivers. … The thing I love about his game is he competes, and he’s a smart player.”

Watch the video above to hear more from Williams, who also showed off his Ring of Excellence, courtesy of Kay Jewelers, and explained why he likes the Patriots’ chances of beating the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s game.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images