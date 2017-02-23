2017 NBA Trade Deadline: Recapping Biggest Winners, Losers From Lackluster Day Of Moves

Share this:

Tweet







The 2017 NBA trade deadline has come and gone without any major fireworks.

Most Boston Celtics fans probably are disappointed their team didn’t pull off a blockbuster deal for Indiana Pacers star Paul George or Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler. Boston has more quality trade assets than any team but decided to make no moves at all.

Ainge: "We had a lot of conversations. There were things we could do to improve our team but nothing that was good enough to do." — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 23, 2017

The most notable name moved probably was Nerlens Noel, who ended up being the Philadelphia 76ers center that inevitably was going to be dealt.

Here are the biggest winners and losers from the trade deadline.

WINNERS

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans acquired Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins — a top 10 talent and one of three players averaging 25-plus points and 10-plus rebounds per game this season — for a top 3 protected 2017 first-round pick, a 2017 second-round pick, No. 6 pick in the 2016 draft Buddy Hield, and veterans Langston Galloway and Tyreke Evans.

This was an absolute steal for New Orleans. Hield has potential, but he’s a bit old for a rookie (age 23), is shooting below 40 percent from beyond the arc and averaging less than 10 points per game.

This deal gives the Pelicans one of the most feared duos in the league with Cousins and superstar forward Anthony Davis in the frontcourt, and also allows them to chase a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Dallas Mavericks

Veteran center Andrew Bogut was on an expiring contract and has a history of injuries, but the Mavs still were able to turn him into a very good young center in Nerlens Noel in a deal with the 76ers. Noel is very good defensively, 6-foot-11 and athletic. His offensive game has taken considerable strides since his rookie season, too.

Only three players in NBA history averaged 10.0 PT/8.0 REB/1.5 BLK/1.5 STL in their first two seasons. Hakeem, David Robinson and Noel. — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) February 23, 2017

Dallas also gave up former first-round pick Justin Anderson, but he’s been a bust so far, in addition to a top 18 protected 2017 first-round pick. The Mavs are one of the league’s worst teams, so they will keep this pick.

Unless the Mavericks run the table, the trade essentially is Anderson and a 2017 and 2018 DAL 2nd for a good RFA big that DAL can match. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 23, 2017

In the end, they gave up a below average shooting guard and a rental, plus a two second-round picks for a talented young center. Not bad at all.

Toronto Raptors

Serge Ibaka wasn’t having a great season for the Orlando Magic, but the veteran power forward should provide the Raptors with rebounding, double-digit scoring (including 3-point range) and excellent defense. The cost? Just a 2017 first-round pick likely to be between Nos. 20 and 30, and bench player Terrence Ross. That’s a good upgrade for the Raptors, who had been struggling before the All-Star break and slipped to No. 5 in the East standings.

Oh, and adding P.J. Tucker for bench depth and perimeter defense was a nice low-key pickup, too.

Really like Raptors not only adding Serge Ibaka recently, but brawny versatile defender P.J. Tucker today. P.J. move was with LeBron in mind — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 23, 2017

Houston Rockets

The Rockets acquired one of the league’s best bench scorers in Lou Williams from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for a late first-round pick and bench forward Corey Brewer. This upgrade, which came at a small cost, gives Houston even more offensive punch, and Williams’ run-and-gun style should be a perfect for the offensive-minded system Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni runs.

LOSERS

Sacramento Kings

I wrote a whole story Sunday night on why the Kings completely botched the Cousins trade. Read it here.

Boston Celtics

Yes, the Celtics are the No. 2 seed in the East and have a good chance to pick No. 1 overall in the next two drafts. However, not landing a superstar to compete with a banged up Cavaliers team this season was a failure by Boston. The C’s have so many assets that they could have traded for a star like Butler and still have been able to compete long term. Even if they gave up this year’s pick swap with the Brooklyn Nets, they still have next year’s Nets pick, and they had one last year when Jaylen Brown was drafted No. 3 overall.

Even if the price for a star was way too high, not adding a big man to address Boston’s huge rebounding issues — they rank 29th in defensive rebounding percentage — or someone to provide depth of the bench in case of an injury was a missed opportunity.

Making matters worse for the Celtics is the fact the Raptors got better and Cleveland has an open roster spot to add a free agent like Bogut or Deron Williams.

Wizards, Raptors and Hawks–3,4 and 5 in East–all made moves this week. Will be interesting to see what impact they have down stretch. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 23, 2017

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers finally gave up one of their three centers, just the wrong one. Noel was the team’s second-best center behind Joel Embiid, and now he’s gone, for the lackluster return of Anderson and a 2017 first-round pick that won’t be conveyed unless Dallas goes on a shocking post-All Star break run.

Sources: If Sixers do not receive Mavs top-18 protected pick this season, it converts to 2 2nd-round picks: Mavs 2nds in 2017 and 2018. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) February 23, 2017

Bogut wants to be a free agent and likely will be bought out, per Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical. Philly thinking it could flip Bogut before the deadline was foolish. The 76ers basically gave up a really good young center for an average role player and a pick that almost certainly won’t be in this loaded draft.

Ouch!

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Images