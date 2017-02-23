Aaron Rodgers Gives Credit Where It’s Due, Admits Tom Brady Is The GOAT

Share this:

Joe Montana won’t say Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time, but Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers sure will.

Rodgers was asked about the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI win on “In Depth With Graham Bensinger” and sympathized with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan while praising the New England’s signal-caller.

“Fantastic Super Bowl,” Rodgers said. “I felt bad for Matt. I have gotten to know him over the years, he is a fantastic guy. He had an incredible MVP season and sitting there 28-3 I think everybody watching and probably at the game was thinking ‘Atlanta is gonna get their ring sized up here pretty soon.’ So that was disappointing.

“From a fan’s perspective, what a great game to watch and to see Tom in his greatness on display one more time. I mean, he didn’t need to win that to prove that he’s the G.O.A.T., but just another part of his legacy there.”

Brady won his fifth Super Bowl, an NFL record for quarterbacks. Many already were calling Brady the greatest QB in NFL history after he won his fourth ring, but Super Bowl LI cemented it.

Watch the clip below.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images