All-Boston ‘The Simpsons’ Episode Updated With Super Bowl LI Easter Egg

“The Simpsons” aired an all-Boston episode on October 9, 2016, that was full of fun, local nuggets, and the episode re-airs Sunday night with a brand-new Easter egg, thanks to the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl victory.

According to Boston.com’s Kevin Slane, the show’s producers decided to go back and add a Super Bowl-themed nugget for fans to enjoy.

The episode, which is titled “The Town,” opens with Homer Simpson watching the Boston Americans beat his beloved Springfield Atoms, thanks to a game-winning touchdown pass by their pretty-boy quarterback on a play that was drawn up by their hood-and-scowl wearing head coach.

Sound familiar?

Executive producer and Watertown, Mass. native Matt Selman wouldn’t give the details of the new addition away but did say it would be a very minor moment.

“Our Boston episode ended up airing the day Tom Brady came back from his suspension, and now it’s rerunning the Sunday after the Super Bowl,” Selman told Boston.com. “Nobody planned it that way, but it worked out perfectly.”

We can’t wait to see the what homage to the historic comeback is.

Thumbnail screen grab via Twitter/@TheSimpsons