Athletes Congratulate Tom Brady, Patriots For Super Bowl LI Win On Twitter

The New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI in historic fashion.

After trailing the Atlanta Falcons 28-3, the Patriots pulled off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, winning 34-28 in overtime.

Quarterback Tom Brady also made history, becoming the only NFL player to ever win five Super Bowls. Several athletes took to Twitter after the game to show their respects to Brady and the Patriots.

Former Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce, who ironically enough played his last ever game in Boston on Sunday, believes TB12 stands alone.

1unreal#12 u the best all time — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 6, 2017

Brady’s incredible second half didn’t go unnoticed by Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas, who has built a reputation for his late-game heroics this season.

You know what time it is!!! ⌚️⌚️⌚️4th qtr killa!!! Damn that was amazing — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 6, 2017

Brady also received appraisal from a fellow five-time champion, a former basketball play who you might have heard of.

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James went as far as recording a video sharing his thoughts on Brady’s greatness.

Lebron James know what it is… congratulates Tom Brady and the patriots and calls him the 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/F0dJQmt6Yz — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) February 6, 2017

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX, apparently does not have any sour grapes towards Brady.

The Boston Red Sox are about to get their 2017 season kicked off, but several players tuned in to watch the culmination of the Patriots’ season.

I liked that. I had fun watching that. GOAT of all time!! #champs — Brock Holt (@BrockStar4Lyf) February 6, 2017

LETTTTSSSSS GOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!! — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) February 6, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images