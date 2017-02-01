Audi Drives For Progress On Gender Equality With New Super Bowl TV Ad

Share this:

Most automakers run commercials in Super Bowls to try and bring attention to their vehicles. But during Super Bowl LI, Audi will run an ad it hopes will bring attention to something far-more important: Gender equality.

In a press release Wednesday, Audi revealed “Daughter,” a 60-second spot that will air during the third quarter of Sunday’s big game. Directed by award-winning Irish filmmaker Aoife McArdle, the ad features a girl competing in a downhill cart race with her father watching on.

Throughout the race, the father questions if he should tell his daughter that she faces a natural disadvantage in life because of her gender, before Audi reveals its stance on pay equality and provides a two-second glimpse of the 2018 S5.

The German automaker believes the enormity of the Super Bowl provides a fitting platform for an equally enormous issue.

“With ‘Daughter,’ Audi continues to push the envelope with compelling storytelling on a national platform. Pay equality is a big message for a big stage,” Loren Angelo, Audi of America’s vice president of marketing, said in the release. “As a business built on bold innovation – from LED lighting to Audi quattro – progress is at the heart of what we do. We’re a brand that’s ahead of the curve and looking towards the future, just like our next generation of buyers.”

Audi also announced that it hopes to encourage fans to join the conversation on gender equality by featuring #DriveProgress in a custom Snapchat filter.